The peloton are in the Basque Country for today's fifth stage of the Vuelta Espana.

Sam Bennett holds a slender nine-point lead over Mads Pedersen in the race for the sprinters' green jersey.

Today's one intermediate sprint comes just under 30 kilometres from the finish in Bilbao.

Primoz Roglic wears the overall leader's red jersey, with a 13-second lead over Sepp Kuss.