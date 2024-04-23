Advertisement
Sport

3 Irish boxers guaranteed at least bronze at Euros

Apr 23, 2024 18:05 By radiokerrysport
Kellie Harrington has become the third Irish boxer of the day to secure at least a bronze medal at the European Championships.

She needed a split decision to beat Turkey’s Gizem Ozer in the lightweight quarter-finals.

Earlier today, both Shannon Sweeney and Niamh Fay guaranteed themselves podium places.

Sweeney was a unanimous decision victor over Laura Fuertes Fernandez of Spain to advance to the light-flyweight semi-finals.

While Fay was given a walkover in her bantamweight quarter-final.

Sisters Lisa and Aoife O’Rourke are also due to be in quarter-final action this evening.

