Kerry Golf News and Results

Ballyheigue
18 Hole Single V Par
1st Kevin Ashe (19) 4 up
2nd Paddy Healy (12) 3 up
3rd John J O'Sullivan (23) 3 up
Division 1 Earl McMahon (10) 2 up
Division 2 Liam Rochford (15) 3 up
Division 3 Jerry Kelleher (26) 2 up
Next Sunday is 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition.
JB Carr team play Ballybunion on Wednesday in Ballybunion. Jimmy Breun Team play Ballybunion on Saturday in Ballybunion
Dooks Golf Club Results
Ladies Club - Beauty-Within Maine Valley Exchange 22nd May
1st Eleanor McCarthy (21) 41pts
2nd Anna Galvin (16) 38pts
3rd Bridget Cahillane (22) 38pts
4th Brenda Brick (29) 37pts
***********************************
Men’s Club - Colm Kelly Solicitors V-Par Singles
21st & 22nd of May.
Winner ; Brendan McKeefry(23) +5
2nd Richard Flinn(26) +3
3rd Brice Dourieu(29) +2
4th Torlogh Burnes(9) +1
Best Gross: Joe Kennedy(3) -1
5th Shane Shanahan(13) 0 c/b
6th Robert Gunning (29) 0
Over 65’s: John Hannah(28) -1
Next weeks Competition 28th &29th of May - P&D Cash & Carry Singles.
Kenmare
Men’s Super Valu Monthly Medal and GOTY
1st - Mark Lynch (22) - Gross 89, Nett 67
2nd - Conor McSwiney (8) - Gross 77, Nett 69 (OCB)
3rd - Kevin Lynch (10) - Gross 79, Nett 69 (OCB)
Best Gross - Rory O'Sullivan (3) - Gross 73
Mixed Mulcahy’s Friday Open Round 2
1st - John Crowley (21) 44 points
2nd - Paul O'Connor (8) 41 points
3rd - Thomas O'Sullivan (15) 38 points (OCB)
Best Gross - Paul O'Connor (8) 34 points
Ladies Results of Club Cup Kindly sponsored by Davitts
1st Angela Cronin (20) 69 nett
2nd Noreen Crowley (21) 74 nett
Best Gross Angela Brosnan (80) 84 Gross
3rd Mary Brosnan (24) 74 nett
Autumn Gold, Thursday 19th, winner Patrick O’Sullivan 21Pts
Ross Golf Club
On Sat May 21st/ Sun May 22nd we held a Club Sponsored Single Stableford competition.
The winners were :-
1... Michael Barrett 43
2....Brian O' Connor 40
3... Tony Fagan 38
3....Peter Wickham 38
Killarney
Sat 21st and Sun 22nd May, Killeen Single Stableford (GOY), sponsored by Calor Gas
1st Kate O’ Leary 42 pts (25)
2nd Cara Fuller 39 pts (29)
BG Anne Moynihan 29 pts
3rd Catherine Hartnett 38 pts (38)
4th Sharon Ormonde 37 pts (13)
5th Marie O’ Brien 36 pts (30) Back nine
6th Kathleen Wall 36 pts (26)
Maine Valley
Results of Club Singles held over the weekend 21/22 May
1st Dennis Bird (8) 42pts
2nd Donie Evans (14) 40pts (back 9)
3rd Seamus Mannix (29) 40pts
Division 1 (0 to 13.0 index)
Pat Ruane (12) 35pts
Division 2 (13.1 to 17.5 index)
Patrick Callaghan (14) 38pts
Division 3 (17.6 to 20.8 index)
James Lynch (20) 37pts
Division 4 (20.9 index and above)
Brendan O'Shea (23) 36pts
Tralee
Junior Scratch Cup - Saturday 21/5/22
Gross
1.Kieran Dinan Jnr 79
2.Donie O Keeffe 79
3.Jason J Daly 80
4.Mark D O Sullivan 81
Net
1. Kevin Lucey 81
2. David Leen 82
Singles Sponsor Ger Carmody - Sunday 22/5/22
1. Ger Mac Namara 40 pts
2. Sean Corcoran 38 pts
3. John Carroll 38 pts
4. Conor Foley 37 pts
5. Michael Leahy 36 pts
Fixtures
sat/Sun 28th/29th May 2022 MC 5, Lady President Prize to Men - sponsor Eddie Enright
Sat/Sun 4th/5th June - Captain Hugh O Farrell prize M.C 6
Monday 6th June - Semi Open Am Am
Ladies Results
Master Classic 4- 22nd May: sponsored by Foley’s Spar
1st Joan Costello 39pts (26)
2nd Caroline Sugrue 35pts (31)
Best Gross: Ella Moynihan 24pts
3rd Sophie Moynihan 35pts (33)
Cat 1: Lucy Grattan 31pts (16)
Cat 2: Faith Morrissey 34pts (22)
Cat 3: Cliona Murphy 34pts (27)
Cat 4: Pearl McGillicuddy 34pts (48)
Sunday 22nd: 9 holes qualifying
1st Breda Rogers 18pts (26)
2nd Anne Mc Glynn 18pts (24)
Wed 18th May 18 holes Stableford
1st Katrina Mehigan
Fixtures:
Wed 25th May 18 holes Club singles
Sat/Sun 28th /29th MC5- President Michael’s Prize to the Ladies
Sun 29th: 9-hole Qualifying competition
Wed 1st June: Brice Cup STROKE Play and 18 holes Stableford – sponsored by Bella Bia
Sat/Sun 4/5th June – No Ladies golf
Ceann Sibeál
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Glass, Limerick
White Tees:
- Andrew Flannery (25) 40pts
- Patrick Buckley (21) 38pts
- Liam Óg O’Hanlon (09) 37pts
Yellow Tees:
- Brian McNamara (29) 35pts
Killarney Mens
18 hole singles stableford
Mahony's Point course
21st & 22nd of May
1st Maurice O'Meara (22) 43pts
2nd David Brooks (19) 40pts
Best Gross David O'Donoghue (0) 73
Category 1
1st Sean Moynihan (6) 38pts
2nd Liam Murphy (9) 38pts
3rd Creagh Courtney (7) 37pts
Category 2
1st Peter Wickham (11) 39pts
2nd Neil Kiely (10) 39pts
3rd John Brennan (10) 37pts
Category 3
1st Daniel Shine (13) 38pts
2nd Timothy Jones (14) 38pts
3rd Tim Kiely (13) 36pts
Category 4
1st John Kelliher (19) 40pts
2nd Stephen O'Connor (16) 40pts
3rd Shane Edwards (16) 40pts
Beaufort Golf Club
(Mens Branch)
14th/15th May - Stroke - White Tees sponsored by Mens Branch
1st Tone Brosnan (10) 64 nett
2nd Tony McCarthy (24) 65 nett
3rd Ryan Sweeney (15) 69 nett
4th Seamus O'Brien (18) 70 nett
5th Tim Cotter (18) 70 nett
13th May - Open Friday - Stableford - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd
Winner: Martin Hewitt (20) 38 pts
Fixtures
28th/29th May - Play in Pink Stableford (White Tees) in aid of Breast Cancer Research - Sponsored by Hayfield Cottage. Get into the spirit & wear something pink.
Open Fridays Single Stableford (open to ladies and gents) sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd will continue on Friday 10rh June.
(Ladies Branch)
14th/15th May - Stableford - Spnsored by Walsh Engineering
Overall Winner: Marie Flood (32) 42 pts
Division 1 Winner: Joan O'Sullivan (27) 39 pts
Division 2 Winner: Coral Kiely (33) 36 pts
21st/22nd May - Stableford Sponsored by Kerry Woollen Mills
Overall Winner: Noeleen Mackessy (28) 37 pts
Division 1 Winner: Grainne McShortall (18) 34 pts
Division 2 Winner: Marie Flood (29) 34 pts
Fixtures
28th/29th May - Play in Pink in aid of Breast Cancer Research - Sponsored by Hayfield Cottage. Stableford - Get into the spirit & wear something pink.