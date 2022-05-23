Kerry Golf News and Results

Ballyheigue

18 Hole Single V Par

1st Kevin Ashe (19) 4 up

2nd Paddy Healy (12) 3 up

3rd John J O'Sullivan (23) 3 up

Division 1 Earl McMahon (10) 2 up

Division 2 Liam Rochford (15) 3 up

Advertisement

Division 3 Jerry Kelleher (26) 2 up

Next Sunday is 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition.

Advertisement

JB Carr team play Ballybunion on Wednesday in Ballybunion. Jimmy Breun Team play Ballybunion on Saturday in Ballybunion

Dooks Golf Club Results

Advertisement

Ladies Club - Beauty-Within Maine Valley Exchange 22nd May

Advertisement

1st Eleanor McCarthy (21) 41pts

2nd Anna Galvin (16) 38pts

3rd Bridget Cahillane (22) 38pts

Advertisement

4th Brenda Brick (29) 37pts

***********************************

Men’s Club - Colm Kelly Solicitors V-Par Singles

21st & 22nd of May.

Winner ; Brendan McKeefry(23) +5

2nd Richard Flinn(26) +3

3rd Brice Dourieu(29) +2

4th Torlogh Burnes(9) +1

Best Gross: Joe Kennedy(3) -1

5th Shane Shanahan(13) 0 c/b

6th Robert Gunning (29) 0

Over 65’s: John Hannah(28) -1

Next weeks Competition 28th &29th of May - P&D Cash & Carry Singles.

Kenmare

Men’s Super Valu Monthly Medal and GOTY

1st - Mark Lynch (22) - Gross 89, Nett 67

2nd - Conor McSwiney (8) - Gross 77, Nett 69 (OCB)

3rd - Kevin Lynch (10) - Gross 79, Nett 69 (OCB)

Best Gross - Rory O'Sullivan (3) - Gross 73

Mixed Mulcahy’s Friday Open Round 2

1st - John Crowley (21) 44 points

2nd - Paul O'Connor (8) 41 points

3rd - Thomas O'Sullivan (15) 38 points (OCB)

Best Gross - Paul O'Connor (8) 34 points

Ladies Results of Club Cup Kindly sponsored by Davitts

1st Angela Cronin (20) 69 nett

2nd Noreen Crowley (21) 74 nett

Best Gross Angela Brosnan (80) 84 Gross

3rd Mary Brosnan (24) 74 nett

Autumn Gold, Thursday 19th, winner Patrick O’Sullivan 21Pts

Ross Golf Club

On Sat May 21st/ Sun May 22nd we held a Club Sponsored Single Stableford competition.

The winners were :-

1... Michael Barrett 43

2....Brian O' Connor 40

3... Tony Fagan 38

3....Peter Wickham 38

Killarney

Sat 21st and Sun 22nd May, Killeen Single Stableford (GOY), sponsored by Calor Gas

1st Kate O’ Leary 42 pts (25)

2nd Cara Fuller 39 pts (29)

BG Anne Moynihan 29 pts

3rd Catherine Hartnett 38 pts (38)

4th Sharon Ormonde 37 pts (13)

5th Marie O’ Brien 36 pts (30) Back nine

6th Kathleen Wall 36 pts (26)

Maine Valley

Results of Club Singles held over the weekend 21/22 May

1st Dennis Bird (8) 42pts

2nd Donie Evans (14) 40pts (back 9)

3rd Seamus Mannix (29) 40pts

Division 1 (0 to 13.0 index)

Pat Ruane (12) 35pts

Division 2 (13.1 to 17.5 index)

Patrick Callaghan (14) 38pts

Division 3 (17.6 to 20.8 index)

James Lynch (20) 37pts

Division 4 (20.9 index and above)

Brendan O'Shea (23) 36pts

Tralee

Junior Scratch Cup - Saturday 21/5/22

Gross

1.Kieran Dinan Jnr 79

2.Donie O Keeffe 79

3.Jason J Daly 80

4.Mark D O Sullivan 81

Net

1. Kevin Lucey 81

2. David Leen 82

Singles Sponsor Ger Carmody - Sunday 22/5/22

1. Ger Mac Namara 40 pts

2. Sean Corcoran 38 pts

3. John Carroll 38 pts

4. Conor Foley 37 pts

5. Michael Leahy 36 pts

Fixtures

sat/Sun 28th/29th May 2022 MC 5, Lady President Prize to Men - sponsor Eddie Enright

Sat/Sun 4th/5th June - Captain Hugh O Farrell prize M.C 6

Monday 6th June - Semi Open Am Am

Ladies Results

Master Classic 4- 22nd May: sponsored by Foley’s Spar

1st Joan Costello 39pts (26)

2nd Caroline Sugrue 35pts (31)

Best Gross: Ella Moynihan 24pts

3rd Sophie Moynihan 35pts (33)

Cat 1: Lucy Grattan 31pts (16)

Cat 2: Faith Morrissey 34pts (22)

Cat 3: Cliona Murphy 34pts (27)

Cat 4: Pearl McGillicuddy 34pts (48)

Sunday 22nd: 9 holes qualifying

1st Breda Rogers 18pts (26)

2nd Anne Mc Glynn 18pts (24)

Wed 18th May 18 holes Stableford

1st Katrina Mehigan

Fixtures:

Wed 25th May 18 holes Club singles

Sat/Sun 28th /29th MC5- President Michael’s Prize to the Ladies

Sun 29th: 9-hole Qualifying competition

Wed 1st June: Brice Cup STROKE Play and 18 holes Stableford – sponsored by Bella Bia

Sat/Sun 4/5th June – No Ladies golf

Ceann Sibeál

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Glass, Limerick

White Tees:

Andrew Flannery (25) 40pts Patrick Buckley (21) 38pts Liam Óg O’Hanlon (09) 37pts

Yellow Tees:

Brian McNamara (29) 35pts

Killarney Mens

18 hole singles stableford

Mahony's Point course

21st & 22nd of May

1st Maurice O'Meara (22) 43pts

2nd David Brooks (19) 40pts

Best Gross David O'Donoghue (0) 73

Category 1

1st Sean Moynihan (6) 38pts

2nd Liam Murphy (9) 38pts

3rd Creagh Courtney (7) 37pts

Category 2

1st Peter Wickham (11) 39pts

2nd Neil Kiely (10) 39pts

3rd John Brennan (10) 37pts

Category 3

1st Daniel Shine (13) 38pts

2nd Timothy Jones (14) 38pts

3rd Tim Kiely (13) 36pts

Category 4

1st John Kelliher (19) 40pts

2nd Stephen O'Connor (16) 40pts

3rd Shane Edwards (16) 40pts

Beaufort Golf Club

(Mens Branch)

14th/15th May - Stroke - White Tees sponsored by Mens Branch

1st Tone Brosnan (10) 64 nett

2nd Tony McCarthy (24) 65 nett

3rd Ryan Sweeney (15) 69 nett

4th Seamus O'Brien (18) 70 nett

5th Tim Cotter (18) 70 nett

13th May - Open Friday - Stableford - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Martin Hewitt (20) 38 pts

Fixtures

28th/29th May - Play in Pink Stableford (White Tees) in aid of Breast Cancer Research - Sponsored by Hayfield Cottage. Get into the spirit & wear something pink.

Open Fridays Single Stableford (open to ladies and gents) sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd will continue on Friday 10rh June.

(Ladies Branch)

14th/15th May - Stableford - Spnsored by Walsh Engineering

Overall Winner: Marie Flood (32) 42 pts

Division 1 Winner: Joan O'Sullivan (27) 39 pts

Division 2 Winner: Coral Kiely (33) 36 pts

21st/22nd May - Stableford Sponsored by Kerry Woollen Mills

Overall Winner: Noeleen Mackessy (28) 37 pts

Division 1 Winner: Grainne McShortall (18) 34 pts

Division 2 Winner: Marie Flood (29) 34 pts

Fixtures

28th/29th May - Play in Pink in aid of Breast Cancer Research - Sponsored by Hayfield Cottage. Stableford - Get into the spirit & wear something pink.