The 184th Randox Grand National takes place at Aintree later on.

Last year's winner 'Corach Rambler' leads a field of 34 horse for the day's feature which goes to post at 4-o'clock.

Willie Mullins has eight runners with Paul Townend set to ride 'I Am Maximus.'

That's part of a seven race card that gets underway at 20-past-1.

Here at home the first of eight races at Dundalk goes to post at 20-past-4.