South Kerry farmer appeals for help in locating missing cows

A farmer in South Kerry is appealing for help in locating three Dexter cows which went missing from his land.

They’ve been missing from the Drimna Beg area in Sneem for over four weeks.

Their owner Chris Fitzgibbon says they were spooked, possibly by thunder, and broke out of his land.

Mr Fitzgibbon has been getting great support locally in the search for his missing animals.

A drone with a terminal camera was also used on Monday to search local forestry where they were last seen:

Chris Fitzgibbon says they are lovely animals and is hopeful he will find all three missing cows.

He is hoping Radio Kerry listeners may have some information that will lead to them being reunited: