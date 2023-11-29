Advertisement
Recruitment

Rigid Truck and Van Drivers

Nov 29, 2023 07:15 By melanie
Rigid Truck and Van Drivers
Share this article

Rigid Truck and Van Drivers with Full C Licence required by Munster Tyre Recycling for their Killorglin Depot

Munster Tyres

Munster Tyre Recycling are looking to hire Rigid Truck and Van Drivers for its depot based in Killorglin for an immediate start.

Truck drivers must have a full C Licence.

Advertisement

Please phone Mike on 087 126 8036 for further details. 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Brothers of Charity Recruitment Open Day In Listowel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Clubs vote in favour of forming new body
IFAB approves new measures
HIQA finds residents of South Kerry nursing unit receive good standard of care
Emergency exercise at Cork Airport tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus