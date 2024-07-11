Advertisement
Recruitment

Language Planning Officer - Cahersiveen

Jul 11, 2024 11:21 By Admin
Language Planning Officer - Cahersiveen
Share this article

The position of a Language Planning Officer is available in the Gaeltacht Service Town of Cahersiveen. Application is open until this Friday 12 July. More information at www.tinyurl.com/irish-officer

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Folúntas do Bhainisteoir ar Choláiste Íde
Advertisement
Seasonal Guide for Sceilg Mhíchíl
Office Manager - RDI Hub
Advertisement

Recommended

Women's Semi Finals Day At Wimbledon
Farrell To Name 2nd Test Team Today
Irish Manager To Meet The Media Today
England V Spain In Euros Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus