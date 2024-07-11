Language Planning Officer - Cahersiveen

The position of a Language Planning Officer is available in the Gaeltacht Service Town of Cahersiveen. Application is open until this Friday 12 July. More information at www.tinyurl.com/irish-officer
Advertisement
