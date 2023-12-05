Kerry Parents and Friends Association recruitment open day

Calling all dedicated health and social care professionals!

Recruitment Open Day

Kerry Parents and Friends Association is hosting a recruitment open day in Cahersiveen, this Monday December 11th from 11 to 3pm, at the Marina Office of Acard Limited.

Kerry Parents and Friends is a leading organisation supporting adults with intellectual disabilities, and are on the lookout for compassionate and professional individuals to join their team.

If that sounds like you, then come along to their recruitment open day this Monday in Caherciveen, to find out about the rewarding career opportunities available in Social Care and Support Work.

Learn more about Kerry Parents and Friends: their mission, values, and services they offer.