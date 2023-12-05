Advertisement
Recruitment

Kerry Parents and Friends Association recruitment open day

Dec 5, 2023 14:55 By melanie
Kerry Parents and Friends Association recruitment open day
Share this article

Kerry Parents and Friends Association recruitment open day in Cahersiveen on Monday December 11th

Calling all dedicated health and social care professionals!

Recruitment Open Day

Advertisement

Kerry Parents and Friends Association is hosting a recruitment open day in Cahersiveen, this Monday December 11th from 11 to 3pm, at the Marina Office of Acard Limited.

 Kerry Parents and Friends is a leading organisation supporting adults with intellectual disabilities, and are on the lookout for compassionate and professional individuals to join their team.

 If that sounds like you, then come along to their recruitment open day this Monday in Caherciveen, to find out about the rewarding career opportunities available in Social Care and Support Work.

Advertisement

Learn more about Kerry Parents and Friends: their mission, values, and services they offer.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Rigid Truck and Van Drivers
Advertisement
Brothers of Charity Recruitment Open Day In Listowel
Advertisement

Recommended

Former Ryder Cup star retires
Rainfall warning in place for Kerry
Two people living in Kerry named on latest tax defaulters list
Draws made for Higher Education Championships
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus