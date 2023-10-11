Brothers of Charity Recruitment Open Day

Brothers of Charity Services Ireland, Limerick Region, are holding a Recruitment Open Day at the Devon Inn Hotel, Tempeglantine, Co. Limerick on Tuesday 17th October from 4.30 p.m. to 7.00 pm.

We have various permanent full time and part time job opportunities available across West Limerick including Nursing, Social Care, Support Workers.

If you are interested in joining our team we would love if you could take the time to call in to discuss our current vacancies and meet staff currently working in the roles. Please bring along your CV - Interviews available on the day

Full Manual Drivers Licence required for all roles