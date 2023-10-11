Advertisement
Recruitment

Brothers of Charity Recruitment Open Day

Oct 11, 2023 09:19 By melanie
Brothers of Charity Recruitment Open Day
Share this article

Brothers of Charity Services Ireland, Limerick Region -Recruitment Open Day

Brothers of Charity Services Ireland, Limerick Region, are holding a Recruitment Open Day at the Devon Inn Hotel, Tempeglantine, Co. Limerick on Tuesday 17th October from  4.30 p.m. to 7.00 pm.

We have various permanent full time and part time job opportunities available across West Limerick including Nursing, Social Care, Support Workers.

Advertisement

If you are interested in joining our team we would love if you could take the time to call in to discuss our current vacancies and meet staff currently working in the roles. Please bring along your CV - Interviews available on the day

Full Manual Drivers Licence required for all roles

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Rigid Truck Drivers and Yard Assistant Vacancies at Munster Tyre Recycling
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Ireland team to face News Zealand to be announced later today
Irelands' Ferguson says he's "fully fit and excited" ahead of Euro 2024 Qualifiers
LIV Golf ranking points application to be made available
Kerry Basketball results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus