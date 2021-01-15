One in every 95 in Kerry tested positive for COVID-19 over past two weeks

One person from every 95 in Kerry tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

During the fortnight up to January 11th, there were increases in the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in all six local electoral areas.

Killarney LEA has a rate of 1,439 per population with 426 new cases, while Tralee LEA has a rate of nearly 1100, following 363 new cases.

Kenmare LEA, stretching from Killorglin to Kilgarvan and including the Iveragh Peninsula, recorded 251 cases, giving an incidence rate of over 1000 per population.

The Castleisland LEA has a rate of 962, following 165 new cases, while Chorca Dhuibhne LEA has a rate of 860, with 122 new cases.

The Listowel LEA has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in Kerry at 809, having recorded 232 new cases over the fortnight.

For context, during the height of the second wave at the end of October, Kerry had a 14-day rate of 273 per population.

Over the two-week period up to January 11th, there were 1,559 new cases in Kerry, meaning one from every 95 people in Kerry tested positive over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, one person in every 42 tested positive for the virus in Kerry.