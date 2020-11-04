Objections to plan to locate telecoms mast near holy well in North Kerry

Placing a telecommunications mast adjacent to a holy well in north Kerry is being described as an appalling choice of site.

Eir has applied to Kerry County Council to erect a 21-metre-high telecommunications mast with antennas, dishes and associated equipment at the Eir exchange, Ladywell, Ballyheigue.

A decision on the application is due by January 12th.

Eir currently transmits from a 27-metre lattice tower at the rear of Ballyheigue Garda Station, however, it says its coverage and capacity is limited.

It says its exchange compound at Ladywell is on higher ground and will allow for stronger and more widespread Eir coverage for the benefit of businesses, residents and holidaymakers.

Eir says the design has a significantly reduced visual impact and will integrate itself into the character of the village.

Up to 5,000 people can visit Our Lady’s Well and Grotto during the annual Ballyheigue Pattern Day but during the pandemic, locals say the revered site has become a place of prayer and reflection when places of worship have been closed.

Objectors to the plan say the choice of site is appalling and was made without consultation or any consideration that the location will be within 20 metres of a significant historic and culturally important site.

Niall Lucey and Doreen Browne acknowledge the part such masts play in the critical infrastructure of telecommunications but it is this particular location they object to.

They say the imposition of such a towering mast over this historic place would be injurious.

Sheila McCarthy says Our Lady’s Well is a place of devotion, reflection and prayer for the people of Ballyheigue and beyond and the mast would be an eyesore.

Concerns are also raised about potential health impacts and on nearby houses.

Submissions can be made until November 10th.