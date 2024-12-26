Wren’s day being celebrated in Kerry

Wren’s Day celebrations are underway in Kerry.

Pupils from Scoil Iognáid Rís in Dingle got the festivities underway there at 11.30am, with parades and festivities continuing throughout the day across the county.

Full celebrations for Lá an Dreoilín made a return to the West Kerry town in 2022 after scaled down events due to the pandemic.

Thomas O’Callaghan of Sráid Eoin believes Wren’s Day is the highlight of the year for many people in the area.

He says the time honoured tradition is being kept alive by the younger generations.