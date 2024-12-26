Advertisement
News

Wren’s day being celebrated in Kerry

Dec 26, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Wren’s day being celebrated in Kerry
The Green &amp; Gold Wren on Green Street (Sráid an Doirín) ar an Dreolín in Dingle last Friday. Photo by Marian O'Flaherty
Share this article

Wren’s Day celebrations are underway in Kerry.

Pupils from Scoil Iognáid Rís in Dingle got the festivities underway there at 11.30am, with parades and festivities continuing throughout the day across the county.

Full celebrations for Lá an Dreoilín made a return to the West Kerry town in 2022 after scaled down events due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Thomas O’Callaghan of Sráid Eoin believes Wren’s Day is the highlight of the year for many people in the area.

He says the time honoured tradition is being kept alive by the younger generations.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Lidl refused planning for second Lidl shop in Killarney
Advertisement
CSO reveal the most popular names for newborns in Kerry in 2023
Searches continuing this afternoon for missing person in Killarney
Advertisement

Recommended

Man City Drop Points At Home To Everton
Lidl refused planning for second Lidl shop in Killarney
CSO reveal the most popular names for newborns in Kerry in 2023
Searches continuing this afternoon for missing person in Killarney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus