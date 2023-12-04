Advertisement
News

Woman who drowned in South Kerry remembered as inspiring and nurturing

Dec 4, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Woman who drowned in South Kerry remembered as inspiring and nurturing
Mary Tangney
Share this article

The woman who lost her life in a drowning accident in South Kerry has been described as hard-working, inspiring and nurturing.

Mary Tangney, who was in her 70 and from Gerahmeen in the Black Valley, drowned while trying to rescue sheep last Friday morning.

She has been described as an inspiring mother and wife, who also looked out for her entire community.

Advertisement

Spokesperson for Black Valley community group, Ann Marie O’Donoghue says Ms Tangney’s death is heartbreaking for everyone in the area.

Ann Marie O’Donoghue says Mary will be hugely missed:

Advertisement

Funeral details for the late Mary Tangney can be seen here.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Charities to benefit from next year’s Ring of Kerry Cycle announced
Advertisement
Three Kerry health and fitness centres win at national awards
Dingle Distillery launches latest limited-edition whiskey
Advertisement

Recommended

Charities to benefit from next year’s Ring of Kerry Cycle announced
Kerry badminton update
Free audio guide and story map of St Brendan launched
Third-party contracted came into contact with 10,000-volt underground cable causing Tralee power outage
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus