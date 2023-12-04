Woman who drowned in South Kerry remembered as inspiring and nurturing

The woman who lost her life in a drowning accident in South Kerry has been described as hard-working, inspiring and nurturing.

Mary Tangney, who was in her 70 and from Gerahmeen in the Black Valley, drowned while trying to rescue sheep last Friday morning.

She has been described as an inspiring mother and wife, who also looked out for her entire community.

Spokesperson for Black Valley community group, Ann Marie O’Donoghue says Ms Tangney’s death is heartbreaking for everyone in the area.

Ann Marie O’Donoghue says Mary will be hugely missed:

Funeral details for the late Mary Tangney can be seen here.