Mary Tangney née Dennehy, Gerahmeen, Black Valley and late of Grenagh, Fossa, Killarney.
Unexpectedly, Mary, beloved wife of Eugene (Genie) and loving mother of Karen (O'Sullivan), Patie, Niall, Eugene and Donnacha. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Patrick, Eugene's partner Eileen, brothers Michael, Neilie, Jim and Patrick, sisters Nora, Joan and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by her parents Con and Hanna. "May Mary Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening (Dec 4th) from 4.00pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Beaufort on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. The Requiem Mass for Mary will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort
Recommended
Kerry football legend is MIC Alumni of the Year awardeeDec 4, 2023 11:02
Kerry clubs honoured at Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha recognition awardsDec 4, 2023 09:55
National Cups reviewDec 4, 2023 09:55
Charleville Cheese KDL fixtures revealedDec 4, 2023 09:56
City held by SpursDec 4, 2023 08:15