Mary Tangney née Dennehy, Gerahmeen, Black Valley and late of Grenagh, Fossa, Killarney.

Unexpectedly, Mary, beloved wife of Eugene (Genie) and loving mother of Karen (O'Sullivan), Patie, Niall, Eugene and Donnacha. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Patrick, Eugene's partner Eileen, brothers Michael, Neilie, Jim and Patrick, sisters Nora, Joan and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by her parents Con and Hanna. "May Mary Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening (Dec 4th) from 4.00pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Beaufort on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. The Requiem Mass for Mary will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort