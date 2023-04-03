Woman in her 60s punched by random stranger in Tralee town centre

Gardai in Tralee are looking for witnesses to a random assault in the town, in which a female cyclist was punched by a stranger.

The woman in her 60s was pushing her bike down Ashe Street at around 7.30pm on the evening of March 25, when a man not known to her, punched her in the arm.

The victim dropped her bike as a result of the assault and was left badly shaken.

Garda Cathy Murphy appealed for witnesses to come forward, and she issued a description of the man they're looking for: