Wettest March in over 60 years recorded in Kerry

Kerry recorded its wettest March in over 60 years.

Met Éireann’s monthly weather summary, shows Valentia Observatory recorded almost 200% of it’s Long Term Average (LTA) rainfall last month.

Valentia was one of five weather stations nationwide with no air frost during the month, which recorded their highest minimum temperature for March on record.

According to the weather summary for last month, 239.8mm of rainfall was recorded at Valentia Observatory.

The figures show it is the wettest March recorded at the South Kerry weather station since 1963; and 194% of its long-term average.

26 wet days out of 31 were recorded in the county, the highest nationwide; a wet day is one with at least one millimetre of rain.

Meanwhile, 8 very wet days were logged in Kerry last month; which is a day with 10mm or more of rainfall.

Valentia observatory along with Cork Airport had the highest amount of dull days across all weather stations, at 11; a dull day is one with less than half an hour of sunshine.

86 hours of sunshine were logged at the South Kerry weather station, while the temperature was 0.6 degrees Celsius above the LTA for March.