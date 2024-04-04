Advertisement
News

Wettest March in over 60 years recorded in Kerry

Apr 4, 2024 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Wettest March in over 60 years recorded in Kerry
Share this article

Kerry recorded its wettest March in over 60 years.

Met Éireann’s monthly weather summary, shows Valentia Observatory recorded almost 200% of it’s Long Term Average (LTA) rainfall last month.

Valentia was one of five weather stations nationwide  with no air frost during the month, which recorded their highest minimum temperature for March on record.

Advertisement

 

According to the weather summary for last month, 239.8mm of rainfall was recorded at Valentia Observatory.

The figures show it is the wettest March recorded at the South Kerry weather station since 1963; and 194% of its long-term average.

Advertisement

26 wet days out of 31 were recorded in the county, the highest nationwide; a wet day is one with at least one millimetre of rain.

Meanwhile, 8 very wet days were logged in Kerry last month; which is a day with 10mm or more of rainfall.

Valentia observatory along with Cork Airport had the highest amount of dull days across all weather stations, at 11; a dull day is one with less than half an hour of sunshine.

Advertisement

86 hours of sunshine were logged at the South Kerry weather station, while the temperature was 0.6 degrees Celsius above the LTA for March.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council to consider plaque honouring International Dark Sky Reserve
Advertisement
Councillor disappointed that See Something, Say Something hasn’t been rolled out in Castleisland
Kerry firefighters cleared to run in June's local elections
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council to consider plaque honouring International Dark Sky Reserve
Councillor disappointed that See Something, Say Something hasn’t been rolled out in Castleisland
Impact Of Youth Key For Kerry Success
Oisín Murphy Suspended For 6 Days
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus