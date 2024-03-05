25 wet days out of 29 at Valentia Observatory during February

Met Éireann recorded 25 wet days in Kerry out of the 29 days of February.

Met Éireann’s weather statement for February 2024 shows Valentia Observatory had the most wet days out of all weather stations with 25; a wet day is one with at least one millimetre of rain.

Valentia Observatory also had the least sunshine hours during February at 51.4 hours, which works out at about 1.77 hours per day.

Valentia had fewer than a half hour of sunshine on 13 days, while its recorded rainfall during February was 148% of the long-term monthly average of rain.

Valentia Observatory did record its warmest February in 125 years with an average of 9.25 degrees between 9am and 9pm, beating the previous record of 9.2 degrees in 1961.

9.25 degrees is over two degrees warmer than the long-term average for Valentia during February.