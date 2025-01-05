The weather is affecting rail, bus and air services in and out of Kerry.

Irish Rail has warned that all Cork/Dublin services will experience significant delays because of the weather's effect on the operation of level crossings between Mallow and Charleville.

Tralee and Mallow services are also delayed due to earlier fallen trees and awaiting connections from delayed Cork services.

Earlier, Irish Rail/Iarnród Éireann said there was a 35 minutes delay for 1.50pm Tralee to Dublin Heuston service. The train left Farranfore at 3.07pm. It had been delayed due to an obstruction on the line.

12.15 Cork to Tralee service has been held at Killarney due to a fallen tree on the line. Staff are working to rectify the matter.

Irish Rail says services have been suspended between Mallow-Charleville until further notice due to several level crossings being frozen. Staff are finding it difficult to attend due to extremely poor road conditions. 13.00 Heuston/Cork will remain in Charleville.

Flights from Kerry Airport to and from Luton and from Dublin have been affected with some diversions to Shannon and Dublin. Intending passengers should contact the airport.

A Bus Éireann bus which had become stuck on a horseshoe bend on the Tralee-Castlemaine road just outside Tralee has been moved but a tree remains down in the same area.

There are significant changes to all Bus Éireann services in Kerry today and passengers should check before travelling.

The ambulance service is also appealing to people not to travel.