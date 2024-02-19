Waterford premises searched in connection with Friday’s crystal meth seizure

A premises in Waterford has been searched in connection with Friday’s crystal meth seizure.

On Friday, almost €33 million worth of a synthetic drug was seized at Cork Port and two firearms were also seized during follow-up searches in Kerry.

Two Kerry men were arrested on Friday as part of the investigation.

Two men from Kerry, both in their 40s, are still being detained in garda stations in the county, after they were arrested on Friday as part of a joint operation between the gardaí and Revenue.

During this operation, 546kg of a synthetic drug, with an estimated value of €32.8 million, was seized.

The drug is believed to be crystal meth, but this is pending analysis.

Two firearms were also seized during follow up searches in this county.

Gardaí have confirmed that as part of the ongoing investigations, they carried out a search at a premises in Waterford city yesterday evening.

Gardaí say no further information on this search is available at this time.

The two men from Kerry remain detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Under this act, they can be held for up to seven days.