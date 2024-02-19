Advertisement
Two men still questioned by gardaí in relation to drug and firearms seizure as Revenue appeals for information

Feb 19, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Two men still questioned by gardaí in relation to drug and firearms seizure as Revenue appeals for information
Revenue says anyone with any information regarding drug smuggling, can come forward in confidence.

Two men from Kerry, both in their 40s, are still being detained in garda stations in the county, after they were arrested on Friday as part of a joint operation between the gardaí and Revenue.

The arrests of the two men followed the seizure of synthetic drugs worth an estimated €32.8 million at Cork Port, and the seizure of two firearms arising out of follow up searches in Kerry.

The drug is believed to be crystal meth, but this is pending analysis.

Revenue says this seizure was part of its ongoing joint investigations involving organised crime groups, and the importation, sale, and supply of illegal drugs.

It says if businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can come forward in confidence.

Revenue’s phone number is 1800 295 295.

The investigation is ongoing, and gardaí say they have no further information to provide at this time.

