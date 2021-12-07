Warning of disruption to water supply in South and West Kerry

Irish Water has warned of disruption to the water supply for people living in Castlecove, Castlegregory, Ceann Trá, Dún Chaoin, Portmagee and surrounding areas.

This is due to power cuts due to Storm Barra. The utility says people living in these areas may experience low water pressure and/or outages until the storm passes and crews can access plants safely to begin repair works.

Irish Water says it's encountering difficulties due to power outages or deterioration in raw water quality at other sites across Kerry, which are running on storage from treated water reservoirs.