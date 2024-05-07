Over 260 acre Derrymore Island Nature Reserve put on the market for €1 million

A large nature reserve in Tralee Bay has been put on the market.

The over 100-hectare Derrymore Island makes up part of the more than 300-acre landholding - which is for sale by private treaty.

The Derrymore Island Nature Reserve has been put up for sale with a guide price of €1 million.

Advertisement

Selling agents, McQuinn Consulting, describe the sale as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an ecologically and environmentally significant island.

The 263.3 acre nature reserve is located 10km west of Tralee Town; within Tralee Bay and on the Dingle Peninsula.

The landholding is part of the Tralee Bay Nature Reserve as designated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS); and is listed as a special area of conservation (SAC).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has calculated the eligible area for subsidies and premia at 214 acres.

The property, which is for sale in one block, includes 3km of beach and sea frontage, and is listed as suitable for cattle grazing, carbon farming and amenity use.

It's accessed via Derrymore Beach from the carpark located to the south of the property.

Advertisement

McQuinn Consulting describe it as a truly breath taking area that offers outstanding possibilities for tourism, farming, ecological or marine projects; and for forward-thinking investors.

The parcel is listed as agricultural land; meanwhile, there is another approximately 40 acres of unregistered land in the property, which brings the total area to over 300 acres.