Minister confirms exemption for charities from gambling bill regulations

May 7, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
The Minister of State at the Department of Justice has confirmed sporting and charitable organisations will be exempt from advertising restrictions on gambling.

The Gambling Regulation Bill 2022 has passed through Dáil Éireann and will now move on to the Seanad.

Among its aims is to restrict gambling advertising by banning such ads before a watershed, and placing a limit of €10,000 prize for charities to be exempt from regulations.

Concerns had been raised that this may affect charity fundraisers including Radio Kerry’s Radio Bingo, which has raised over €330,000 for local charities to date.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice, James Browne, says all sporting and charitable organisations will be exempt from regulations, and this will be legislated for in the Seanad.

