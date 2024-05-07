Advertisement
Solution found to temporary closure of car park at Rathmore railway station

May 7, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Solution found to temporary closure of car park at Rathmore railway station
A solution has been found to the temporary closure of the car park at Rathmore railway station.

Upgrade works to improve accessibility at the station, including a new bridge and lifts, are beginning this week and are expected to take until early next April.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail says it is in the 'process of drafting a licence agreement with a land owner' to offer 18 parking spaces behind The Star Bar in Rathmore.

A small number of parking spaces will still be available in the actual car park, but these will exclusively be used as accessible car spaces.

Reacting to the news, Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD, Cllr Niall Kelleher says he is delighted consultation with the local community and local businesses was heeded.

He also says the move will be especially welcomed by local business and commuters from South Kerry who rely on the free parking at the station.

