Just five car parking spaces will be available at Rathmore railway station for almost a year from the start of May.

Irish Rail says parking arrangements will be impacted for an expected 48 weeks from May 6th to facilitate works to improve accessibility.

These will include constructing a new bridge, which will include lifts, to improve accessibility at the station.

The works will require the closure of the car park, which consists of 27 bays and two accessible spaces, and an alternative car park isn’t available for the duration of the works.

However, Irish Rail says it’ll retain two accessible spaces and three other bays at the station during the works.

Iarnród Éireann is apologising to customers for any inconvenience caused, and says it looks forward to the completion of this important project.

Rathmore is a commuter station to Killarney and to a lesser extent, Tralee.

Some workers in both towns, park their cars in Rathmore, and then commute to Killarney and Tralee by rail.