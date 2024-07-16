Waiting list for child psychology primary care in Kerry triples since December 2020

The waiting list for child and adolescent psychology primary care in Kerry has tripled since December 2020.

That's according to figures released to the leader of the Social Democrats, Holly Cairns.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said the cause of the problems in the Kerry and Cork region doesn't seem to be resulting in the same difficulties elsewhere.

61% of psychology posts in Cork/Kerry primary care services are currently vacant.

At the middle of May, almost 700 (666) children in Kerry were waiting to be seen by the HSE's primary care psychology team.

In December 2020 the list stood at 217.

Over half (53%) are waiting for more than a year, with 22 children waiting between three and four years.

HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare blamed staffing challenges and a significant increase in the number of referrals for the delays.

The Taoiseach referred to figures indicating referrals are up 63%, and 6-in-every-10 (61%) primary care psychology posts in the region are vacant.

The HSE says it sincerely regrets the primary care psychology waiting times for children and teenagers, and accepts the impact awaiting appointments has.

The executive claims that the recruitment of psychologists is currently very difficult, and says it's exploring all possible options to increase staff numbers.

It has advertised psychologist posts via several channels, opened an additional expression of interest process to attract staff from within the HSE, is targeting doctoral students, and is offering other psychology graduates Psychology Assistant jobs.

(While CAMHS is for more severe cases which affect a child's ability to function day-to-day,) the Primary Care Psychology Service treats (less severe) cases such as behavioural difficulties, issues with toileting, sleeping and food, and adjusting to traumatic events.

The HSE is reassuring families that referrals to THE Primary Care Psychology Service are triaged as they are received, so children are directed to the most appropriate service.

It says caregivers should speak to their GP if a child’s needs change while they are waiting for an appointment in case a referral to another service is needed.