Advertisement
News

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinate medical evacuation

Jun 9, 2024 12:00 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinate medical evacuation
Share this article

Valentia Coast Guard coordinated a medical evacuation this morning.

At around 11am yesterday morning it received word that a cargo vessel had a very ill crew member on-board.

The vessel was 450 nautical miles west of Kerry so it was out of the helicopter range.

Advertisement

The vessel captain was advised to steam at best speed towards Valentia.

Rescue Helicopter 115 was prepared for when the vessel was 200 miles west of Valentia.

At 8.10 am rescue 115 departed and landed in Castletownbere to refuel, from there it flew directly to the vessel and was on scene at 10.45am.

Advertisement

The operation was completed successfully and Helicopter 115 is flying to UHK, expected to land at 12.10pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fianna Fáil's Mikey Sheehy elected on first count in Tralee LEA
Advertisement
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €4.5 million
Teenage boy reported missing from Tralee
Advertisement

Recommended

Fianna Fáil's Mikey Sheehy elected on first count in Tralee LEA
Kerry boxers beaten in All-Ireland semis
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €4.5 million
Seven councillors have been elected to Kerry County Council
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus