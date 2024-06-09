Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinate medical evacuation

Valentia Coast Guard coordinated a medical evacuation this morning.

At around 11am yesterday morning it received word that a cargo vessel had a very ill crew member on-board.

The vessel was 450 nautical miles west of Kerry so it was out of the helicopter range.

Advertisement

The vessel captain was advised to steam at best speed towards Valentia.

Rescue Helicopter 115 was prepared for when the vessel was 200 miles west of Valentia.

At 8.10 am rescue 115 departed and landed in Castletownbere to refuel, from there it flew directly to the vessel and was on scene at 10.45am.

Advertisement

The operation was completed successfully and Helicopter 115 is flying to UHK, expected to land at 12.10pm.