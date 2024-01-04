Valentia Coast Guard assisted by British Coast Guard for medevac

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated a medevac assisted by the British Coast Guard.

Valentia received the call at 10:51am yesterday, to assist in the long-range transfer from the ECO MERLIN ship.

The ship is an LPG tanker, used to transfer liquefied petroleum gas, flying under the flag of the Marshall Islands.

Advertisement

It was travelling from the United States to mainland Europe, and the evacuation took place outside of the Irish Coast Guard's Search and Rescue region.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital by the Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon.