Valentia Coast Guard assisted in a rescue off the West Cork coast yesterday afternoon.

At around 2.30pm yesterday Valentia Coastguard received reports a speedboat had become snagged on a rope and was unable to manoeuvre.

They tasked the RNLI lifeboat from Castletownbere, which located the speedboat just off Dunboy Point.

The volunteer crew were then able to free the vessel and tow it to safety.