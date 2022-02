Kerry County Council says trees are down on the following roads and its crews are responding to the blockages:

- Burnham on Dingle-Ventry road

- Aghadoe Heights to Fossa road

- Swinemount, Firies

- Ahabeg, Lixnaw

- Poles down Coad Cross, Castlecove

- Tiernaboul, Killarney

- Flooding at Prince's Quay, Tralee

UPDATE: Road has been cleared at Captain's Table between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale.