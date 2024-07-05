Advertisement
Upcoming JulyFest at Killarney Racecourse set to attract racegoers from across country

Jul 5, 2024 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Upcoming JulyFest at Killarney Racecourse set to attract racegoers from across country
The upcoming JulyFest at Killarney Racecourse is set to attract racegoers from across the country.

Singer, Jake Carter and Dancing with the Stars pro-dancer, Karen Byrne have been announced as the celebrity judges for one of the main attractions: the Lee Strand Best Dressed competitions.

The five-day festival will run from Monday, 15th to Friday, 19th July, with the fashion event taking place on Friday.

There are four race festivals in Killarney each year, with JulyFest attracting thousands of visitors to the town every year.

