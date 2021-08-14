Unattended baby found in graveyard unharmed

The three-month-old baby who was found unattended in a Kerry graveyard was unharmed.

Garda investigations are ongoing following the discovery of a baby in a pram at a graveyard.

Members in Tralee attended to an incident at Rath Cemetery on Thursday morning, where the baby was found, unattended, in a pram.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell, who represented the family, says the baby, a three-month-old girl, was returned to her mother following a medical check-up and is doing fine.

Tusla, the child and family agency, has been contacted for comment. Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Story first reported by the Irish Examiner.