The Punchestown Festival gets underway this afternoon, with three Grade Ones down for decision.

The William Hill Champion Chase is the day’s feature, and an eight-race card gets underway at 2.30.

The going is Yielding

Advertisement

Cross Channel

Brighton - Good to Soft - 2:25

Yarmouth - Good to Soft - 2:10

Advertisement

Catterick - Soft - 5:10

Nottingham - Abandoned due to a waterlogged track