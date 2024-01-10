Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland visiting Kerry

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland is visiting Kerry.

Larysa Gerasko arrived in the county yesterday, and remains here today.

She has met with the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Jim Finucane, and the council chief executive, Moira Murrell.

The ambassador has expressed her gratitude to the council for assisting the 9,500 Ukrainians in Kerry.

She’s also visiting Tralee based company, Reamda Ltd, which makes bomb deposal robots for militaries and police forces around the world.