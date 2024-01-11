Advertisement
Ukrainian Ambassador says too early to say if reduction in supports will result in fewer refugees

Jan 11, 2024 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Ukrainian Ambassador says too early to say if reduction in supports will result in fewer refugees
The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland says it's too early to say if the drastic reduction in supports for Ukrainians arriving to this country will result in fewer refugees coming here.

The Cabinet agreed that new arrivals from Ukraine will receive a weekly expenses allowance of €38.80 – down from the current jobseekers’ allowance rate of €232 per week.

State accommodation will also only be guaranteed for 90 days for Ukrainian refugees.

There are over 101,000 Ukrainians in Ireland; 9,500 of them are in Kerry.

Ambassador Larysa Gerasko, who’s been visiting Kerry, says her nation is very grateful to the people of Kerry and Ireland, and that these people have only sought refuge because they’ve no choice, due to Russia's invasion.

She says people are made aware in Ukraine that Ireland has a housing crisis, and adds that it's too early to say if the changes to supports will impact the number of refugees coming here.

