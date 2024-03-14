Ukrainian ambassador believes Government support for her country remains firm

The Ukrainian ambassador doesn’t believe changes to supports for refugees arriving from her country indicate a fall off in Government support.

The reduced supports for Ukrainian refugees came into effect today.

Larysa Gerasko is in Kerry for a number of engagements.

Advertisement

Yesterday she met Kerry ETB (Education and Training Board) and last night she attended a showing of the documentary film, 'How Ireland Welcomed Ukrainians', a joint project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and NEWKD (North East and West Kerry Development). The film was shown in The Rose Hotel, Tralee.

These included a visit to Kerry Library in Moyderwell, Tralee where there is now a selection of books in the Ukrainian language.

Today she has been meeting with representatives of Munster Technological University.

Advertisement

Ambassador Gerasko believes the Irish government’s support for Ukraine remains firm.

Advertisement

Pope Francis has called for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

This was Ambassador Gerasko’s response.