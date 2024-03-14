Advertisement
News

Ukrainian ambassador believes Government support for her country remains firm

Mar 14, 2024 13:59 By radiokerrynews
Ukrainian ambassador believes Government support for her country remains firm
Share this article

The Ukrainian ambassador doesn’t believe changes to supports for refugees arriving from her country indicate a fall off in Government support.

The reduced supports for Ukrainian refugees came into effect today.

Larysa Gerasko is in Kerry for a number of engagements.

Advertisement

Yesterday she met Kerry ETB (Education and Training Board) and last night she attended a showing of the documentary film, 'How Ireland Welcomed Ukrainians', a joint project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and NEWKD (North East and West Kerry Development). The film was shown in The Rose Hotel, Tralee.

These included a visit to Kerry Library in Moyderwell, Tralee where there is now a selection of books in the Ukrainian language.

Today she has been meeting with representatives of Munster Technological University.

Advertisement

Ambassador Gerasko believes the Irish government’s support for Ukraine remains firm.

 

Advertisement

Pope Francis has called for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

This was Ambassador Gerasko’s response.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man arrested in connection with alleged serious assault of woman in Tralee
Advertisement
Aldi store in Kenmare reopens today
Bail hearing for James Leen and Nathan McDonnell adjourned for a week
Advertisement

Recommended

Man arrested in connection with alleged serious assault of woman in Tralee
Aldi store in Kenmare reopens today
Bail hearing for James Leen and Nathan McDonnell adjourned for a week
Kerry Mayor says planning application for development on Shannon estuary could be transformative for county
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus