International media organisation filming documentary on Ukrainian experience in Kerry 

An international media organisation is in Kerry making a documentary about Ukrainian refugees’ experience in the county.

It will focus on their experiences in the county and across Ireland since fleeing Ukraine, following the Russian invasion.

Mariia Horban, from Ukraine, is a journalist with Free Radio Europe/Radio Liberty, which broadcasts in 23 countries.

She gives an insight into the documentary.

Among the groups and individuals taking part in the documentary are members of the North East and West Kerry Development (NEWKD) – which runs support programmes and services for Ukrainians.

Olya Maryntseva, works with NEWKD; she talks about the impact of having been forced to leave her homeland.