UHK to look into actions of clinician who posted Covid conspiracy theories

University Hospital Kerry is looking into the actions of a clinician who has been posting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories on social media.

According to the Irish Independent, the staff member created and shared posts about the alleged dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine and the New World Order throughout the pandemic.

The paper also reports that the posts include claims that Bill Gates orchestrated the pandemic.

A spokesperson for UHK told the paper that management is aware of the matter and will follow up under the HSE’s policies and procedures.