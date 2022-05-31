Advertisement
UHK to look into actions of clinician who posted Covid conspiracy theories

May 31, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
University Hospital Kerry is looking into the actions of a clinician who has been posting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories on social media.

According to the Irish Independent, the staff member created and shared posts about the alleged dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine and the New World Order throughout the pandemic.

The paper also reports that the posts include claims that Bill Gates orchestrated the pandemic.

A spokesperson for UHK told the paper that management is aware of the matter and will follow up under the HSE’s policies and procedures.

 

