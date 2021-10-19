UHK imposes visitor restrictions as Covid cases rise

University Hospital Kerry has once again announced visiting restrictions, following an increase in the number of patients presenting with Covid-19, as well as a high volume of people arriving at its emergency department.

Yesterday it was reported that there were 24 Covid-positive patients at the hospital.

A statement issued by the hospital last evening, says that due to increased infection control measures, the hospital has to make some difficult decisions about visiting, in order to protect patients, their relatives and staff.

From today, the public are advised not to visit the hospital other than in 'end-of-life' situations and other exceptional circumstances, to be agreed with the ward manager and relevant consultant, in advance of visiting.

Children in particular should not visit the hospital.

There is no change to the maternity arrangements for the time being, while visiting patients in palliative care will be by prior agreement only.

The situation will be reviewed by the hospital outbreak team on an on-going basis and any changes will be made known to the public.

The statement says the UHK team understands that this announcement will be difficult for many families; however the hospital's priority is to continue to maintain the safety and well-being of patients, member of the public and staff at the hospital.

They've also reminded the public that UHK has in place some alternative means of keeping contact with loved ones, such as the 'Keeping in Contact' initiative and virtual visits, using WhatsApp video calls.

