Two new degree programmes in Kerry to allow students get third-level education outside of CAO

Two new degrees at Kerry College will allow students the chance to get third-level education outside of the CAO points system.

The Kerry ETB is offering an Honours Degree in Animation, Visual Effects and Motion Design, and an Honours Degree in Business.

The new tertiary degrees at Kerry College are in partnership with the Munster Technological University, where students will spend the third and fourth years of their degrees.

Kerry Education and Training Board will not apply any tuition fees or student contribution fees for the first two years of the degree, which will be spent at the Clash Road campus.

Anyone interested in pursuing either of the two new honours degrees at Kerry College can contact the admissions office on 066 714 9696.