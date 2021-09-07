Two men charged with possession of ammunition, explosive powders, guns and a pipe bomb in South Kerry

Two men have been charged with possession of ammunition, explosive powders, guns, an electric match and a pipe bomb in South Kerry.

60-year-old Ivan Gilder of Gearha North, Blackwater, Sneem is facing charges under both the Firearms Act and the Explosive Substances Act, while 31-year-old Tomas Albrighton of Ardeen, Sneem, is facing charges relating to possession of firearms and ammunition.

Ivan Gilder is facing 15 charges in total.

Advertisement

It's alleged that, on the 27th March, 2021 at Gearha North, Blackwater Bridge, Sneem, Ivan Gilder had possession of: a 12-gauge shotgun; a rifle; nearly 400 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition; 125 shotgun cartridges; and knowingly having in his possession an explosive substance, a pipe bomb.

Detective Garda Barry Cashman said Mr Gilder was arrested yesterday and charged with 11 further offences, all arising from March 27th, at the same location.

It's alleged he made or manufactured an explosive substance, had explosive powders, had a radio-controlled multi-channel pyrotechnic initiator and control transmitter, had an improvised electric match, 271 rounds of ammunition, two rifles, a shotgun and cartridges.

Advertisement

He made no reply to most charges, but for three he replied “that was not in my possession, that was in my son's possession.”

31-year-old Tomas Albrighton of Ardeen, Sneem also appeared in court, facing four charges.

It's alleged he, on March 27th in Ardeen, Sneem, had possession of two rifles, a shotgun, 271 rounds of ammunition and shotgun cartridges.

Advertisement

Killarney solicitor Padraig O'Connell, who represented both men, said his clients will adhere to all conditions imposed by the court.

Judge Joanne Carroll granted bail to both men.

Both Mr Gilder's and Mr Albrighton's cases were adjourned until October 19th for production of the book of evidence.