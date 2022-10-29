Advertisement
News

Two Kerry Students awarded the Naughton Foundation Scholarship

Oct 29, 2022 11:10 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry Students awarded the Naughton Foundation Scholarship Two Kerry Students awarded the Naughton Foundation Scholarship
County Kerry scholars Caolan O’Connell, Gaelcoláiste Chiarraí, Tralee and Catherine Dwyer, Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk, Tralee, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD, Carmel and Martin Naughton at the 2022 Naughton Foundation Scholarship awards held at Trinity Business School, Trinity College Dublin-photo Kieran Harnett.photo Kieran Harnett no repro fee
Share this article

Two Kerry students received scholarship awards at a ceremony in the Trinity Business School.

Catherine Dwyer and Caolan O’Connell were awarded Naughton Foundation Scholarships worth €20,000 each.

The Naughton Foundation Scholarship aim to encourage outstanding graduates in Ireland and promote the study of engineering, science, and technology at third level.

Advertisement

Catherine Dwyer, a former student of Mercy Mounthawk School, Tralee, has accepted a place at University of Galway studying Engineering.

Caolan O’Connell, formerly of Gaelcoláiste Chiarraí, Tralee, has accepted a place studying Engineering at University College Dublin.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus