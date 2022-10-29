Two Kerry Students awarded the Naughton Foundation Scholarship

Two Kerry students received scholarship awards at a ceremony in the Trinity Business School.

Catherine Dwyer and Caolan O’Connell were awarded Naughton Foundation Scholarships worth €20,000 each.

The Naughton Foundation Scholarship aim to encourage outstanding graduates in Ireland and promote the study of engineering, science, and technology at third level.

Catherine Dwyer, a former student of Mercy Mounthawk School, Tralee, has accepted a place at University of Galway studying Engineering.

Caolan O’Connell, formerly of Gaelcoláiste Chiarraí, Tralee, has accepted a place studying Engineering at University College Dublin.