Two Kerry Students awarded the Naughton Foundation Scholarship

Two Kerry students received scholarship awards at a ceremony in the Trinity Business School.
Catherine Dwyer and Caolan O’Connell were awarded Naughton Foundation Scholarships worth €20,000 each.
The Naughton Foundation Scholarship aim to encourage outstanding graduates in Ireland and promote the study of engineering, science, and technology at third level.
Catherine Dwyer, a former student of Mercy Mounthawk School, Tralee, has accepted a place at University of Galway studying Engineering.
Caolan O’Connell, formerly of Gaelcoláiste Chiarraí, Tralee, has accepted a place studying Engineering at University College Dublin.