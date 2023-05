Two Kerry businesses have been honoured in national social media marketing awards.

The Sockies, which took place last week, are social media and digital marketing awards.

Dingle Sea Safari took home gold in Social Media Stragedy: SME.

They were also awarded silver in Facebook Small Business category and Social Media Strategy: International Markets.

Murphy’s Ice-Cream of Dingle took home silver in Social Media Strategy for Events and bronze in Social Media Strategy: SME.