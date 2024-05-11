Advertisement
Shelbourne close gap to league leaders

May 11, 2024 18:04 By radiokerrysport
Shelbourne have closed the gap to league leaders Galway United in the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division.

Shels are one point from the top with a 3-0 win away to DLR Waves.

