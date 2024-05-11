RSA urging road users to be aware of sun glare as temperature hit over 20 degrees in Kerry

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging road users, particularly drivers, throughout Kerry to be aware of the dangers posed by sun glare.

Sun glare can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by the intensity and brightness of the sun.

The warning comes as temperatures hit over 20 degrees in the county for the second day running.

Advertisement

As the sunny weather continues today, the RSA is advising drivers to wear sunglasses, as it says this can reduce the risk from sun glare and of being dazzled.

Drivers are being warned that sun glare can be present when travelling east in the mornings and west later in the day.

The RSA says the summer time is the most dangerous time of the year on our roads and has resulted in a previous spike in pedestrian, cyclist and motorcyclist casualties.

Advertisement

As more people are out in good weather, drivers are asked to slow down and expect the unexpected.

The national body is also reminding people of the dangers posed to children and pets when travelling in a hit vehicle for prolonged periods of time.

The RSA is urging people who are traveling to prepare for delays and ensure they have adequate water for all passengers and pets.