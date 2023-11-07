Dingle man calls for national campaign on dangers of sun glare

A Dingle man is calling for a national awareness campaign on the dangers of sun glare.

Ted Creedon’s wife Eilish and her sister were seriously injured when their car collided with another vehicle last January, after they were blinded by the sun.

Both women spent 82 days in hospital, and suffered many injuries including broken ribs.

Ted Creedon says sun glare wasn’t recorded as the reason for this crash; it was careless driving.

He feels that because no one is taught how to react in such situations, there should be more awareness.

He believes a national campaign is needed, warning of the dangers of sun glare on drivers and how it affects their visibility, particularly between November and February.