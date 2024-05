The 2024 Tailteann Cup is officially underway - London have provided the first shock of the day.

They smashed Offaly by 2-20 to 12 points in Tullamore.

That's a first championship win for the Exiles in 11 years.

Elsewhere there were wins for Sligo and Fermanagh who beat Wexford and Wicklow respectively.

Down kicked off their campaign with a 1-20 to 1-6 win over Limerick