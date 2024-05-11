Identification of preferred Tralee Flood Relief Scheme expected to be completed by Q3 of 2025

The identification and development of a preferred scheme for the Tralee Flood Relief Scheme is expected to be completed by the third quarter of next year.

That’s according to an update on the project which was provided at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Last September, a Tralee MD meeting was told it would be 2032 before the long-awaited Tralee Flood Relief Scheme is in full operation.

At the recent MD meeting, the council says stage 1 (identification and development of a preferred scheme) of the project is ongoing and is currently scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025. Stage 2 (planning) of the scheme will follow after.

Project Activities:

Ground Investigations: Phase1 is completed. The phase 1 ground investigation report is finalised. The existing embankment assessment and options reports are also complete. These detailed the potential options to upgrade selected existing flood defence embankments in Tralee. These options will be considered as part of the overall scheme optioneering process.

Progression of Phase 2 of the geotechnical investigations is now underway and will further inform the scheme design and emerging options. A programme for commencement of the site works is being agreed with the appointed contractor (IGSL). Site works are scheduled to commence by the end of May 2024. The contractor and council will engage with any impacted

landowners in advance of works commencing.

Hydrology: The hydrology assessment and final report is complete

Hydraulics: The current scenario hydraulic model design runs and associated flood extents are completed. The preliminary screening of flood defence options to mitigate identified flood risks is also complete. Work is progressing on the future scenario model runs. The Final Hydraulics Report is expected from RPS in May 2024.

Public Consultation: The next public consultation event will be scheduled at a suitable date in May 2024 to present the updated flood risk assessments and the initial flood defence options currently under consideration.

Invasive Alien Plant Species: Treatment specialists, Envirico Ltd. completed the treatments for 2023. The contractor will commence the 2024 spring treatments in May 2024.

Ornithological Survey: Monthly ornithological surveys by MKO will continue until November 2024.

Large Mammals Survey: A Contract was awarded to Malachy Walsh & Partners in March 2024 following a tendered competition. The survey commenced in March.

Bat Surveys: A Contract was awarded to Southern Scientific in April 2024 following a tendered competition. The survey will commence at suitable time in April/May.

Other Specialist surveys: Other surveys such as trees, aquatic and other habitat surveys will be progressed later in 2024 following a public tendered competition.

The project team continue to be available to discuss the project with interested members of the public and other stakeholders. The project team can be contacted by email at [email protected]