Advertisement
News

Two Kerry-based non-profit youth groups to receive €10,000 grant from Coca-Cola Thank You Fund

Oct 15, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry-based non-profit youth groups to receive €10,000 grant from Coca-Cola Thank You Fund
Share this article

Two Kerry-based non-profit youth groups are to receive grants from Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.

Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS) and AK Inspired CLG will receive €10,000 each.

KDYS is a community-based youth work organisation.

Advertisement

Inspired is a non-profit organisation providing training and development programmes for adults with mild to low moderate intellectual disabilities.

The fund has doubled this year with €200,000 available.

For more information about the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund visit www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth €2 million
Advertisement
Motorcyclist dies following collision in Moyvane
Moyvane road closed following crash
Advertisement

Recommended

Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Draw made for Tralee / St Brendan's District Championship
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth €2 million
Motorcyclist dies following collision in Moyvane
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus