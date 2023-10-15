Two Kerry-based non-profit youth groups to receive €10,000 grant from Coca-Cola Thank You Fund

Two Kerry-based non-profit youth groups are to receive grants from Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.

Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS) and AK Inspired CLG will receive €10,000 each.

KDYS is a community-based youth work organisation.

Inspired is a non-profit organisation providing training and development programmes for adults with mild to low moderate intellectual disabilities.

The fund has doubled this year with €200,000 available.

