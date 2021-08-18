Two Kerry authors shortlisted for Irish-Language Book of the Year Awards

Two Kerry authors have been shortlisted for the 2021 Irish-Language Book of the Year Awards.

Tairseach by Dairena Ní Chinnéide and Órchiste Nollag by Máirín Uí Shé are among seven in the running for Gradam Uí Shúilleabháin, the Book of the Year for Adults.

The shortlists for this category, along with Book of the Year for Children, and Book of the Year for Publications Translated into Irish, were announced by An tOireachtas.

There’s a total prize fund of €17,000 for the three categories, with the winners being announced in early October.