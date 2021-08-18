Advertisement
News

Two Kerry authors shortlisted for Irish-Language Book of the Year Awards

Aug 18, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry authors shortlisted for Irish-Language Book of the Year Awards Two Kerry authors shortlisted for Irish-Language Book of the Year Awards
Share this article

Two Kerry authors have been shortlisted for the 2021 Irish-Language Book of the Year Awards.

Tairseach by Dairena Ní Chinnéide and Órchiste Nollag by Máirín Uí Shé are among seven in the running for Gradam Uí Shúilleabháin, the Book of the Year for Adults.

The shortlists for this category, along with Book of the Year for Children, and Book of the Year for Publications Translated into Irish, were announced by An tOireachtas.

Advertisement

There’s a total prize fund of €17,000 for the three categories, with the winners being announced in early October.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus